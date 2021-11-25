KPD: Man found with gunshot wound in East Knoxville after shooting call Wednesday evening

Police said the man was taken to the UT Medical Center after he was found on the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was found with a gunshot wound on the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the area at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man in the area and said he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Police said information about his condition was not immediately available. Additional information, such as the events leading up the shooting or any suspect information, was not immediately available either.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident. This story will be updated when more information is available.