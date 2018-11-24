A man was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening wound following a shooting Friday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, a passing motorist spotted the man walking near the 1900 block of Magnolia Avenue around 7 p.m. When he stopped to help him, he noticed the man had a gunshot wound.

The motorist took the man to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officers said it appeared to be a life-threatening wound.

According to KPD, the victim initially could not provide the location of where he was shot, suspect information or any possible reason for the shooting.

The man was transferred to UT Medical Center for treatment and was taken immediately into surgery. His condition is unknown.

Officers say the shooting is still under investigation.

