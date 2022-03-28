KPD: Man killed after shooting on Sutherland Avenue

KPD said EMS and officers tried to render aid to save the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police said a man died in a shooting on Sutherland Avenue across from West High School in Knoxville on Monday.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Dollar General at 3275 Sutherland Avenue around 8:13 p.m. Minutes later, officers were told a man had collapsed in the lower parking lot of Sutherland Flats apartments at 3200 Atchley Ridge Way.

Police said officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot at least one time at the scene. Officers and EMS tried to render aid, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Violent Crimes Unit and others responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which KPD said was in the preliminary stages as of Monday night.