KPD: Man lures woman into his apartment, proceeds to assault and rape her

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police said they have arrested a man in connection with an assault and rape incident reported at an apartment on Shamrock Avenue.

The Knoxville Police Department said that 47-year-old Mark Ward of Knoxville was arrested and charged on December 13.

The incident was reported at the 700 block of Shamrock Avenue.

Around 8:30 p.m., Ward was accused of luring a female victim from her apartment by saying that his girlfriend needed the victim’s help in his apartment, police said.

According to a report, once the victim entered Ward’s apartment, Ward closed the door, locked it, and physically assaulted the victim. Using threats of further physical assault, while also threatening to shoot the victim and her young daughter, Ward then proceeded to rape the victim repeatedly.

Following the rape, Ward allegedly followed the victim to her apartment with the intent of raping the victim’s juvenile daughter, police said.

The victim was able to flee from Ward and locked the door to her apartment, at which time the suspect kicked the door several times in an unsuccessful attempt to get into the apartment. The victim then called 9-1-1 as the suspect fled.

Officers located Ward in the area of 719 Shamrock Avenue, and he was transported to the Public Safety Building for further investigation, where he admitted to the incident.

Police said that Ward also admitted to taking part in the shooting that occurred at the Mapco on Asheville Highway on May 9 and was charged with aggravated assault.

Ward was charged with:

Aggravated assault (Bond $50,000)

Aggravated attempted burglary (Bond $20,000)

Aggravated kidnapping (Bond $40,000)

Aggravated rape (Bond $50,000)