KPD: Man seriously wounded after shooting reported at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously wounded at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place early Wednesday.
Around 2:30 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place.
Upon arrival, a male gunshot victim was found inside a vehicle, police said.
The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.
If you have any information contact the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.