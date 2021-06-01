KPD: Man seriously wounded after shooting reported at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously wounded at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place early Wednesday.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place.

Upon arrival, a male gunshot victim was found inside a vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is now under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.