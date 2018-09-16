Knoxville Police said two male suspects shot a man in the stomach Saturday night at a home.

It happened in the 2300 block of Linden Avenue, according to KPD. Authorities got a call about the shooting at 8:17 p.m.

Police said the victim was conscious and alert when responders took him to UT Medical Center. They said his injury is non-life-threatening.

The shooting was between acquaintances, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the suspects.

