Knoxville Police said two male suspects shot a man in the stomach Saturday night at a home.

It happened in the 2300 block of Linden Avenue, according to KPD. Authorities got a call about the shooting at 8:17 p.m.

Police said the victim was conscious and alert when responders took him to UT Medical Center. They said his injury is non-life-threatening.

The shooting was between acquaintances, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the suspects.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

