Knoxville — A man was shot early Wednesday morning on the 2800 block of E. 5th Ave in Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found him lying in the road when they arrived on the scene.

They were originally dispatched at 12:24 a.m. to a report of a shooting that had a single victim.

The man was taken to a local hospital, the release said, and KPD Violent Crimes is working the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the KPD Crime/Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

