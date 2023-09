KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man was stabbed in the arm near Morningside Apartments on Friday.

According to KPD, officers responded around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Bertrand Street and Islington Avenue. A 32-year-old man had been stabbed in the arm by another man who fled the scene. Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.