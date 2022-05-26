KPD: Man taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in West Knoxville

Police said that the victim and a witness were riding motorized skateboards when a car pulled up and shot the man after a possible attempted robbery.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in West Knoxville early Thursday morning.

They said that the man and a witness were riding motorized skateboards on Old Weisgarber Road in West Knoxville when a car pulled up and the people inside of it walked out. Authorities said they shot the victim after a possible attempted robbery.

The suspects then drove away from the road. Police said they have not been identified, according to a release.

The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where police said he was being treated for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the suspects that could help in the investigation should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling (865) 215-7165 or by texting "**TIPS."