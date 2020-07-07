KPD: Man threatens KAT bus driver with box cutter after she asked him to put on a mask

The driver told officers the man became irate and threatened her with a box cutter after she asked him to put on a face mask to board the bus.

Knoxville police arrested a man Sunday after they said he threatened a Knoxville Area Transit bus driver with a box cutter after she asked him to put on a face mask before boarding.

According to the arrest report, Michael O'Donnell, 59, tried to get on the bus on July 5 around 11:50 a.m. outside Walmart on Chapman Highway in South Knoxville.

The driver told officers O'Donnell became irate and began yelling after she asked him to put on a face mask. According to the report, O'Donnell then pulled out a box cutter from his pocket and began waving it in her face in a threatening manner.

A passenger stepped in between the driver and O'Donnell to try and protect her. The two said O'Donnell continued to yell and threaten them with the cutter, and the passenger pulled out his own knife and kept it lowered to his side when O'Donnell refused to put the box cutter down.

Officers arrived and arrested O'Donnell, who claimed he only yelled because the bus driver yelled at him first. Police said the incident should have been captured on the bus' camera system, and KAT supervisors said they would give investigators a copy of the footage.