Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Knoxville, KPD says

Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, was identified once he was taken to the detention facility, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department stopped a man that was wanted out of Ohio, according to a Facebook post from KPD.

On Thursday, at around 11:50 a.m., KPD stopped a car on Fifth Avenue for a seat belt violation. According to the arrest report, KPD said a man inside the car, identified as Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, told officers his name was "Gregory Chism." Police said Austin claimed he didn't have an ID on him and gave them conflicting information about his age and birthday

Police said they later were able to confirm his true identity once he was taken to the detention facility, saying he was wanted out of Ohio for aggravated murder, KPD said.

Outstanding proactive work by Central District officers, who made a traffic stop on Thursday that resulted in the arrest of a man wanted out of Ohio for aggravated murder. pic.twitter.com/rV2Fw2xQVn — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 18, 2022

WFMJ, an NBC affiliate in Youngstown, Ohio, reported in April that Austin was wanted for aggravated murder in connection to the death of a missing man, Isiah Helms.

A grand jury indictment said he and Jamiyah Brooks, 18, were formally charged with aggravated murder and tampering with evidence.

WFMJ reported Helms, 22, had been reported missing on February 1 and was found dead at the Mt. Hope Veteran Memorial Cemetery the following day.

According to the indictment, Brooks and Austin were involved in Helms's death, which occurred between January 30 and February 2. Authorities arrested Brooks in March, accusing him of murder. Warrants had been issued for Austin's arrest after the April indictment.