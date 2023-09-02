KPD: Man wanted in Ohio arrested for breaking into cars, using stolen credit cards

The Knoxville Police Department said Dewyone Willie Shundal Wells was arrested after stealing debit and credit cards from two cars.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday a man was arrested for breaking into two cars and stealing debit cards, credit cards, gift cards and cash out of them. They said he was also wanted in Ohio for failing to appear in court.

They said on early Monday morning, Dewyone Willie Shundal Wells, 21, broke into a car in North Knoxville and stole credit cards and debit cards. They said those cards were later used at a Target on Clinton Highway.

Around a month earlier, on Jan. 5, KPD said he broke into a car on Legacy Pointe Way and stole a person's wallet, including their debit card, credit card, three gift cards and some coins. They said the amount was worth $132 in total, and later that same day they were used at a clothing store on Kingston Pike.