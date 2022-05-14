KPD: Man surrenders without incident after standoff with police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man surrendered peacefully after a standoff between him and police lasted for several hours on Saturday afternoon.
KPD said around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South Castle Street to make contact with Dathan Remy, 19. Remy was wanted on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery from an incident that happened at that address Friday night.
Police said when they attempted to contact Remy, he refused to come to the door. Special Operations Squad personnel and negotiators arrived on scene as they worked to convince Remy to come out of the house.
KPD said that after several hours of negotiations, Remy came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident around 4:45 p.m.
KPD said a woman was also taken into custody after Remy's arrest.