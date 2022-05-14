KPD: Man surrenders without incident after standoff with police

Knoxville Police said they were attempting to arrest Dathan Remy, 19, at a home near South Castle Street when Remy refused to leave the home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a man surrendered peacefully after a standoff between him and police lasted for several hours on Saturday afternoon.

KPD said around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South Castle Street to make contact with Dathan Remy, 19. Remy was wanted on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery from an incident that happened at that address Friday night.

Police said when they attempted to contact Remy, he refused to come to the door. Special Operations Squad personnel and negotiators arrived on scene as they worked to convince Remy to come out of the house.

KPD said that after several hours of negotiations, Remy came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident around 4:45 p.m.

The details from a situation at a home on S. Castle Street earlier today.



A man was taken into custody without incident on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery following several hours of negotiations. pic.twitter.com/yjHYAPhIv1 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 15, 2022