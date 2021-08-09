KPD: Man wounded after shooting in South Knoxville Wednesday afternoon

The Knoxville Police Department said that a man was found with gunshot wounds near a vehicle in South Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said one man was found with gunshot wounds next to a vehicle in South Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.

They said they responded to calls about a shooting on Stone Road at around 2:05 p.m. Police also said that the suspect ran away from the scene and that it appeared the suspect and victim knew each other.

Because the incident happened near Mooreland Heights Elementary School, it was also briefly placed on lockdown, according to a release from officials.

The man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Information about his condition was not immediately available and the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated, police said.