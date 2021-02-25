KPD: More than one juvenile shot per month on average in Knoxville

Following the deaths of three teens in Knoxville, new data from KPD shows that since January 2020, more than one juvenile was shot per month on average.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — An uptick in gun violence has people across Knoxville frustrated, including Knoxville native Margaret Lee.

"You are sitting in your house trying to be quiet and you hear gunshots. This city is in chaos, to be honest," said Margaret Lee. "I had a great-nephew that got killed by gunshots not too long ago and after that nothing shocks me."

Her 16-year-old great-nephew was killed in 2019, and he's one of many teens who died due to gun violence in Knoxville. New data from the Knoxville Police Department shows that from January 1, 2020, 17 juveniles have been shot in the span of just 13 months.

That's an average of more than one teen who has been shot each month.

Three teens were also killed in just the past four weeks, bringing the total number to 20 shootings since last year, involving people under 18 years old.

"It makes me mad as hell. It makes me mad not only that it happened to him, there are other young people losing their lives," Lee said.

Many parents said that when they send their children to school, they worry they may never see them again.

"It's sad when you send your children to school and you don't know if they are going to come home. I didn't know if I was going to see my great-nephew anymore" said Lee.

In a statement on Thursday, City council Man Tommy Smith called gun violence the number one issue affecting the city right now.

"Immediate action is also needed and is currently happening, albeit not fast enough," said Smith.

Police said that immediate, thoughtful and wide-ranging action is required to make a difference and prevent future gun violence.

We reached out to the Mayor’s office for this story, but they said her schedule was full and that her office wouldn’t be able to prepare a statement.