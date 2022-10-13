KPD: Multiple victims after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers are on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims, KPD said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
The shooting occurred on Parkview Avenue near South Chestnut Street, KPD said. More than a dozen officers responded to the scene.
Three victims were transported from the scene to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time, according to KPD.
KPD is asking the public to avoid the area.
This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.