Man wanted for killing mother & daughter in Chattanooga arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man wanted for killing a mother and her 8-year-old daughter in Chattanooga was arrested Thursday in Knoxville.

Tamara Church, 40, and her daughter, Aquarious, were reported missing in May. Their bodies were found near a church in the Eastdale Community on July 9.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested Gabriel Boykins, 45. just before noon in the 400 block of Black Oak Drive in north Knoxville.

Boykins faces charges of two counts of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse. He was booked into the Knox County Detention Center.