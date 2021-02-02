x
KPD: Negotiators working to contact barricaded suspect believed to be armed in Northwest Knoxville

Police said that negotiators were working to reach a person they said could be armed on Badgett Drive Northwest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that negotiators were trying to contact a person who was believed to be armed and barricaded at a home on Badgett Drive Northwest, in Northwest Knoxville.

Police asked people to avoid the area Thursday evening. They said the suspect has a warrant for a robbery that happened on Thursday,

Information about the suspect was not immediately available, including details about who the suspect is.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

