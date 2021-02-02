KPD officer arrested on suspected aggravated stalking charges

Tucker was assigned as the School Resource Officer at West High School last year, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Police Department officer was placed on leave after being arrested on an aggravated stalking charge, according to KPD.

Officials said Coy Lee Tucker II repeatedly made unconsented contact with the victim by following her, approaching her in both public and private locations, appearing at her places of work and residence, entering onto her property, calling her and sending her numerous text messages with threatening language.

The alleged stalking happened between May 28 and August 8 and was comprised of multiple incidents.

Records show on one occasion he sent 59 texts to her in one day.

On another day, he showed up at her work and started cussing at her and throwing things at her.

KPD said it is aware of the arrest, and Tucker is currently out on administrative leave. His police powers also have been taken away.