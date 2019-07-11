KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knoxville Police Department officer will not face charges in the shooting of an unarmed man after the two got into a confrontation Aug. 26.

District Attorney General Charme Allen made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying she'd reviewed numerous pieces of evidence gathered in the investigation following the shooting and had spoken to Pheap's family about her decision.

Channara "Philly" Pheap, 33, was shot and killed by KPD K-9 Officer Dylan Williams after a struggle outside an apartment complex off Merchant Drive in Northwest Knoxville. The Knox County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting, based on a mutual standing agreement with KPD.

Allen said in a press conference Thursday that the DAG's job in a case like this is to determine whether or not the shooting by the officer was justifiable or not.

She took her time, laying out the evidence. Investigators determined that Pheap was involved in a hit and run on Baxter Avenue that evening and that he left the scene of the accident.

A witness called 911 and followed Pheap's gold sedan as he told a dispatcher what happened and where they were located.

Officer Wiliams ran the license plate and got an address at the Tillery Ridge apartments. He drove there to check it out and spotting the vehicle, he pulled in behind it.

Allen showed the video from Williams' cruiser. You can see him go around the corner of the building and hear as he encounters Pheap, asking him about the vehicle and telling him to take his hands out of his pockets at one point.

You hear the sounds of a struggle, and eventually see the two men come rolling down the hill between the buildings, locked in a physical fight. They then run out of camera range again.

You can hear Williams ordering Pheap to the ground and telling him to stop multiple times before you hear the gunshots.

In his statement, Williams said that at one point, Pheap attempted to choke him. Later, Williams said he pulled his taser and ordered Pheap to stop, but Pheap lunged forward and they began fighting for control of the weapon.

Williams said he was close enough to his cruiser that he tried to get to the rear door in order to release his K-9, Nash, out of the car. During that time when his focus was divided, Pheap got control of the taser and fired it at Williams.

Williams said he thought Pheap would incapacitate him, then get his gun and kill him. He said he knew he had to end the threat and that's when he fired his weapon.

Investigators talked to five people who witnesses the shooting, and while Allen said they differed on some small details, the witnesses all supported both Williams' statement and the forensic proof.

Allen said they also talked to several witnesses who gave false statements about what happened to the media.

Allen then invited Knox County Medical Examiner Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan to explain the autopsy results, with special detail on where on his body Pheap was shot.

The circumstances of the shooting raised questions by Pheap's family and members of the community and prompted calls for KPD officers to start wearing body cameras.

Officer Williams said Pheap matched the description of a hit-and-run suspect and when he tried to pat him down for weapons at the Clear Springs Apartment complex, Pheap "began to resist and fight."

According to an attorney who was helping the family, a document from the Regional Forensic Center released to Pheap's family indicated Pheap was shot in the side, suggesting he was turning away to flee.

Williams said in a statement that Pheap got control of his Taser and used it on him during the struggle and that he feared for his life. He said he shot Pheap in the side of his body before Pheap ran away then collapsed.

The lack of information released about the shooting frustrated both the family and the community, who wanted to know exactly what happened and why.

Attorneys Lance Baker and Josh Hedrick last week filed court papers seeking a hearing to get documents related to the investigation. They said they have not even been able to get public records created in the normal course of work in the case, such as Pheap's autopsy.

That hearing is scheduled for next week.