The Knoxville Police officer who survived a brutal blindside attack while directing traffic at a University of Tennessee football game last November said he hasn't had an residual effects months later.

Officer B.K. Hardin talked about his recovery and the outpouring of support he's seen with 10News on Thursday.

Hardin was directing gameday traffic on Nov. 17, 2018 in Fort Sanders when someone hit his head from behind with a hammer or tire iron -- fracturing his skull.

He said he missed about seven or eight weeks of work to recover from the attack, but has been back on duty for months and is 'doing great.'

Since the attack, he said he's seen a lot of support from the Knoxville community and across East Tennessee. He said the attack was an attack on the uniform.

"That wasn't Knoxville attacking me. That was someone who doesn't have anything to do with this community, I think. And for that reason, it's been wonderful to have... the thoughts and prayers are real, and their healing power is very much so," he said.

A suspect still hasn't been found in that attack. The reward for information leading to their identity and capture now sits at more than $2,400.

