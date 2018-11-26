Knoxville — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Knoxville Police officer-involved shooting in South Knoxville.

KPD said the shooting happened near the intersection of Haywood Avenue and Compton Street around 1:18 p.m. Monday.

The officer is okay, according to a tweet by KPD. The suspect has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to Knoxville Police spokesperson Darrell DeBusk, a call from a female came into dispatch saying she was inside a home and attempting suicide by cutting herself. A second call from a neighbor said the female suspect was outside without clothes on and cutting herself. A third caller said the female suspect was cutting another person.

When two officers arrived on the scene, the female suspect was armed with a knife and one officer fired, DeBusk said. She was transported to the hospital but there's no word on her condition at the time.

The other person who was allegedly hurt by the female suspect was also transported with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.

