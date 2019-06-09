KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police shot a man in the hand Friday morning after investigators said he ran while they were trying to serve a warrant near the Executive Inn on Chapman Highway.

Officers attempted to serve the warrant around 8:30 a.m. According to KPD Deputy Chief Kenny Miller, as the officer arrived on the scene and approached the room, the suspect began to run.

He reportedly jumped from the second-floor balcony and, according to Miller, the officer deployed a Taser but it wasn't effective. Soon after, shots were fired and the suspect was grazed on the wrist, KPD said.

Police said the man, 29, was taken to the hospital to be checked out for a minor injury.

The officer also received minor injuries to his hand, Miller said.

According to KPD, the warrants were for violation of probation with no bond and an attachment for simple possession out of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation has been handed over to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, per usual protocol.

Authorities will release the officer's and suspect's name at a later time, Miller said.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene working to get more information.

