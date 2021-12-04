KPD officer shot at Austin-East HS expected to be OK

The officer was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center following the incident on Monday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department officer shot on Monday afternoon at Austin-East High School is being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center and is expected to recover, Mayor Indya Kincannon said.

Sources tell 10News the officer was shot in the leg as the incident unfolded at about 3:15 p.m. at the school. One person is dead at the school.

The officer's name hasn't been released.

Kincannon said she spoke with him on Monday afternoon.

He's "conscious and he’s in good spirits," the mayor said.

"I thanked him for putting his life on the line to protect students, staff in the school. He said he’d rather be hurt than anyone else, and he’s in very good spirits, and looking forward to successful surgery," Kincannon said.

KPD has been on a heightened state of alert in recent months after several Austin-East students were shot and killed. Two died far from the school, but one, Stanley Freeman Jr., was shot and killed as he left it on Feb. 12.

Some officers converged on the hospital after the shooting in a show of support.

KPD issued a statement on Monday afternoon: "A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation. There are no other known gunshot victims."