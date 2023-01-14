KPD: Officer suspended for misdemeanor theft

Knoxville Police said Officer Kenno Carlos, who served with KPD since 1994, has been placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it suspended an officer for misdemeanor theft following an internal investigation.

According to KPD, Officer Kenno Carlos, who served the department since 1994, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended.

KPD said a police cadet reported property missing from their locker in the morning on Jan. 11.

In a KPD report, the items stolen included a new pair of boots, duty belt, pocket knife, multi-tool and gloves.

An internal investigation revealed that Carlos entered the locker room earlier that day while on duty and walked out with the property.

KPD said on Friday, Jan. 13, Carlos confessed to taking the property and was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft.