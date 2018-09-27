Knoxville — Two Knoxville Police officers are recovering after being involved in a crash Wednesday night, according to a news release from KPD.

The officers were on Central Avenue traveling south near Heiskell when a driver turned in front of them and caused the crash.

19-year-old Alex Tomas was driving the car, a north-bound 2010 Dodge, the release said.

Both officers were taken to UT Medical Center with minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The driver of the car was charged with no driver's license, no insurance, and failure to yield, KPD said.

