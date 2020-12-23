KPD officers arrest felon wanted out of Kentucky on sexual abuse charges

Michael Curl, 38, was wanted out of Kentucky on three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree of a minor, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Police Department officers located and arrested 38-year-old Michael Curl of Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at just after 4 p.m.

Curl was wanted out of Kentucky on three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree of a minor, according to KPD.

KPD investigators confirmed that Curl was residing in Knoxville after acting on a tip indicating that possibility last week.

Through an investigation into his whereabouts, officials said Curl was located and arrested in the 3000 block of Monaco Way early Tuesday evening.

The arrest was the result of a cooperative effort by Central Business District patrol units, Violent Crimes Unit investigators, Organized Crime Unit personnel and the Kentucky State Police.