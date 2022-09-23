KPD officers clear Gay Street movie theater after responding to alleged bomb threat Thursday night

The initial calls were that a man had left a suitcase in the theater that possibly contained a bomb, which proved to be false, the Knoxville Police Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department responded to an alleged bomb threat at the Regal Riviera on Gay Street at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, according to KPD.

The initial calls were that a man had left a suitcase that possibly contained a bomb, which proved to be false, KPD said.

Responding officers determined that a man did enter the theater with a suitcase, but it was searched prior to admission into the theater, per Regal policy. Nothing suspicious was found and the man was allowed to enter, according to KPD.

After this, someone reportedly yelled that there was a bomb in theater five, effectively causing the people inside the theater to panic and run out, KPD said.

One patron fell while trying to exit the theater and had minor injuries that did not require medical treatment, according to KPD.

Officers arrived quickly at the theater, which had been evacuated. They cleared theater five and did not find anything suspicious, KPD said.