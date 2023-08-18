KPD: Investigation underway after officers shot at in Western Heights area

The suspect that shot at the officers was described as a heavy-set Black male with dreads, according to Knoxville police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after two KPD officers were shot at Thursday night.

At around 11:20 p.m., the KPD officers were conducting patrols in uniform in an unmarked police vehicle in the Western Heights area. They were near the intersection of Beaumont Avenue and McSpadden Street inside of the car when they were shot at by someone in a maroon car, KPD said.

KPD said multiple shots were fired at the officers but they were not struck.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set Black male with dreads, according to officials.

“It is incredibly fortunate and only by the grace of God that one of our officers was not injured or killed last night,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “This act of extreme, unprompted violence and complete disregard for human life won’t be tolerated. We will deploy all of our resources to find those responsible for this and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information on the person or persons involved can contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.