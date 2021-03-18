KPD: 17-year-old suffering life-threatening injuries after West Knoxville shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said that the victim was found inside The Addison at Sutherland apartments Wednesday evening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a 17-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at The Addison at Sutherland apartments in West Knoxville.

Police said that the victim was male and that he was found inside of an apartment in the 2900 block of Willow Oak Drive with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Officials said that the shooting occurred after a domestic disturbance and that everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for. Police said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Identifying information of anyone involved in the shooting was not immediately available, and neither was information about the events leading up to the shooting.