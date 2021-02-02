KPD: One dead after early morning shooting

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of East Fifth Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An adult female is dead after a shooting on Saturday, July 17, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 3:10 a.m., a vehicle driving on Central Street near Jackson Avenue flagged down an officer in the Old City. A passenger in the car had a gunshot wound, according to KPD.

The female victim was then transported to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, according to KPD.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of East Fifth Avenue. Major Crimes Unit investigators are leading the investigation and said it's still in its early stages.

KPD is asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

So far this year, Knoxville has seen 26 deadly shootings.