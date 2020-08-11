x
KPD: One dead after North Knoxville shooting Saturday evening

Police said they found man dead with multiple gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting on Linden Avenue Saturday evening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that one man was dead after a shooting in North Knoxville on Saturday.

They said that the police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:30 p.m. and found one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, in the 2300 block of Linden Avenue.

They said that Violent Crimes Unit investigators are looking into the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the KPD Crime and Drug hotline at (865) 215-7212.

Identifying information about the victim was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

