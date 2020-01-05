KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting in North Knoxville which left one person dead Thursday evening.

They arrived at the scene on Adcock Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds near the street in front of a residence, authorities said. Emergency medical services and the Knoxville Fire Department arrived too and began treating him, according to a release from authorities.

He was sent to UT Medical Center and pronounced dead, authorities said.

KPD said Violent Crimes Unit investigators opened an investigation into the incident. They also said there are no suspects in custody and that the investigation is ongoing.

