KPD: One dead after early morning shooting at a gentlemen's club

The shooter fled the scene on foot, according to the Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at The Ball Gentleman's Club located at 3005 Alcoa Highway around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Upon arrival, a gunshot victim was located in the parking lot and pronounced deceased on scene, according to KPD.

The shooter was described as a black male who fled the scene on foot, KPD says.

Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to being the investigation, which remains in the early stages, according to KPD.