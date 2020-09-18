KPD: One man found dead at South Knoxville apartments Thursday night

The Knoxville Police Department said that received a call that one man had died at the Southside Flats Apartments at around 8:57 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man is dead in South Knoxville after an incident at the Southside Flats Apartments on Fort Stanley Way, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officials said that they received a call about a dead person at around 8:57 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they said they found an adult man who was dead at the scene.

Officials said that the Violent Crimes Unit, Forensic Technicians and the Knox County Medical Examiner are working on the scene. They said it is an active homicide investigation.