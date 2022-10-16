KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub

Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:30 a.m. at the El Puplo Loco on Alcoa Highway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.

Officers said one of the victims was dead and the other was taken to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said a third victim showed up at an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

KPD said possible witnesses were located at the scene and are being questioned.