KPD: One dead, two hurt after shooting at Lonsdale Homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Minnesota Avenue and Pascal Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to KPD, officers arrived on scene and located three gunshot victims near Lot D of Lonsdale Homes.

All three victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where one of the male victims was pronounced deceased, KPD said.

The other two victims suffered serious injures that are not expected to be life-threatening, according to KPD.

Two residences and one car were also struck by gunfire, KPD said.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing, according to KPD.