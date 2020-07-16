KPD: One injured after downtown stabbing early Thursday morning

Officials said that the incident happened at a Weigel's on East Summit Hill Drive at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing at a downtown Weigel's early Thursday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officials with KPD said that Clifton Hall, 32, was stabbed by an unknown Black male at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by the Weigel's at 411 East Summit Hill Drive. Hall was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in serious condition and the man ran away, officials said.

They also said that no suspects are in custody and that the Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate. According to police, Hall was still in critical condition at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the crime and drug hotline at (865) 215-7212. Callers can stay anonymous, according to officials.