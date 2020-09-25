KPD: One man injured after shooting in East Knoxville Friday afternoon

Knoxville Police said that a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an Exxon off East Magnolia Avenue Friday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in East Knoxville Friday afternoon.

Police said that they responded at an Exxon gas station off East Magnolia Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. There, they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that did not seem life-threatening, according to officials. The victim said that the shooting occurred in an alley near Washington Avenue before he fled in a vehicle to the Exxon, according to officials.

Police said that no suspect information was immediately available. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit and looking into the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7212.