KPD: One injured after shooting in South Knoxville Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in South Knoxville Saturday night.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said that they received a call from the victim at around 7:30 p.m. and that when they arrived on Joe Lewis Road, they found him with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials said that the victim was outside, in a parking lot, when a White Chevy Impala drove by and shot at him before driving away from the area.

The victim was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, according to a release. Police also said that the investigation is ongoing.