KPD: One injured after shooting in Stop-N-Go Market in East Knoxville Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a call about a shooting at a Stop-N-Go Market in East Knoxville Saturday afternoon, at around 2 p.m.

They said a man was in the middle of Brooks Avenue when police arrived, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said in a release.

They also said that no suspects are in custody as of 4 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, the initial suspect information describes a black man with long dreads in a white vehicle.