KPD: One juvenile and one man arrested and charged with murder related to August shooting

Officials said that a juvenile was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder. Eli Mostella, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of murder.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said that two people were arrested and charged for a deadly shooting on Aug. 9 on Ben Hur Avenue, in East Knoxville.

They said that a 17-year-old male was arrested on Friday, Oct. 16 in connection with the shooting. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Then, on Tuesday, police said a second man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

They said that Eli Mostella, 20, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder due to the same incident.

Police identified two victims in the August shooting, which happened near the Five Points area.

Additional information about the suspects and the incident was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

