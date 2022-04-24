KPD: One man arrested after vehicle struck with multiple gunshots crashes on I-275

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say a man has been arrested after a vehicle riddled with bullets crashed on I-275 Sunday afternoon.
KPD responded to reports of a shooting around 4:10 p.m. on I-275 near Woodland Avenue. When officer arrived, they found a vehicle with multiple gunshots that had crashed in the northbound lanes of I-275.
KPD said the victim had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers and was dropped off at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center by a personal vehicle. The victim, an adult man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was arrested after his release due to an outstanding felony warrant out of Hamblen County.
KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.