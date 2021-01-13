x
KPD: Knoxville man arrested and charged with murder after Tuesday shooting

The victim in the shooting, Ronnie Turner, 64, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a shooting left one man dead.

Police said they arrested Rodney Harris, 48, from Knoxville, at around 12 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken into custody at a home in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue, officials said.

On Tuesday at around 2 p.m., police responded to the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a man arrived in a personal vehicle with gunshot injuries. The man, Ronnie Turner, 64, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The shooting happened on Brookside Avenue, police said. Harris is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.

