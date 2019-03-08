Knoxville police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with non-threatening injuries.

It happened at the intersection of Jersey Avenue and Linsey Place near Tyson Park around 1:30 Saturday morning.

KPD says officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around the same time a man arrived at UT Medical center with gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting appeared to be the result of a possible burglary attempt.

KPD says 20-year-old Tykemien Stewart has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated burglary.

Police are still investigating the incident.