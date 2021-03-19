KPD: One man dead after fatal shooting in East Knoxville Thursday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that one man was dead after a fatal shooting in East Knoxville Thursday evening.
They said the victim was found inside a home on the 2900 block of Brooks Avenue. They said he was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a release, officers responded to the shooting at around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday.
No suspects were in custody Thursday night, and information about potential suspects was not immediately available. Police said that they are continuing to investigate the shooting.
