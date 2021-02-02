KPD: One man dead after shooting on Hazen Street

KPD officers responded to the scene of a shooting at the 1700 block of Hazen Street on Monday around 6:09 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting Monday evening on Hazen Street.

KPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 1700 block of Hazen Street around 6:09 p.m. Officers found an unresponsive, 19-year-old man who had at least one gunshot wound.

The officers and Knoxville Fire Department provided medical aid until AMR arrived and took the victim to UT Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.