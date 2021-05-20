KPD: One man dead in shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Thursday night

Knoxville police responded to reports of a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday night after calls came in at around 8:28 p.m.

The Knoxville Police Department said that one man was dead as a result of the shooting. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died, according to police.

Calls about the shooting came in at 8:28 p.m. Thursday night, officials said. Police were still working at the scene of the shooting at around 10 p.m., they said.

The man is the 20th fatal shooting victim in Knoxville in 20 weeks, according to reports.

Additional information about the shooting, such as events leading up to it and identifying information of the victim, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.