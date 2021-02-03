KPD: One man injured after West Knoxville shooting early Tuesday morning

Police said that shots were fired around Piney Grove Church Road and Middlebrook Pike around 12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that one man was injured after a shooting in West Knoxville just after midnight Tuesday morning.

They said that the man was found in the parking lot of 944 Piney Grove Church Road with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Police said they received reports about shots fired around Piney Grove Church Road and Middlebrook Pike just after 12 a.m.

They also said that they did not believe the shooting was random after a preliminary investigation. However, they said no suspect information is available.