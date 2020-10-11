KPD: One man injured in shooting on Tomlinson St.

Investigators do not believe this shooting was connected to one where a juvenile was shot Monday night on Martin Luther King Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville police are investigating a shooting on Tomlinson St. that sent one man to the hospital.

According to KPD, the shooting happened on Nov. 9 at approximately 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Tomlinson St.

A male victim was shot at least one time in front of a residence. He was taken to UT Medical Center with serious injuries that aren't expected to be life threatening.

