x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Crime

KPD: One man injured in shooting on Tomlinson St.

Investigators do not believe this shooting was connected to one where a juvenile was shot Monday night on Martin Luther King Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville police are investigating a shooting on Tomlinson St. that sent one man to the hospital.

According to KPD, the shooting happened on Nov. 9 at approximately 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Tomlinson St.

A male victim was shot at least one time in front of a residence. He was taken to UT Medical Center with serious injuries that aren't expected to be life threatening. 

Investigators do not believe this shooting was connected to one where a juvenile was shot Monday night on Martin Luther King Jr.

RELATED: Knoxville boy shot in stomach Monday night

RELATED: Brother speaks out after younger sibling and friend caught in the line of fire

Anyone with information should call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.